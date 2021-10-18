Vurl "VJ" Fugate Jr.

Vurl Fugate Jr. “VJ” age 40, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away October 12, 2021 at Hazard ARH Hospital in Hazard, Kentucky.
VJ was born on November 1, 1980 to Brenda Smith and Vurl Fugate. He was a Laborer employed by H.E.C. and Combs Trucking.
VJ is survived by His Love; Kirby Epperson of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Mother; Brenda Smith of Tennessee, Father; Vurl(Dianne) Fugate of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Son; Liam Jacob Fugate of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Brother; Deric Smith, Sister; Dena Smith, and a Host of Family and Friends.
VJ was preceded in death by Stepfather; Papaw Clyde Smith, Paternal Grandparents; Ed and Vesta Fugate, Maternal Grandparents; Robin and Vicie Stamper.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday October 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Tim Miller officiating. VJ will be laid to rest in The Haddix Cemetery Inc. at Haddix, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 17, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.
