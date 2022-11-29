Wade Neace

Wade Neace, 66, Lost Creek passed away Monday, November 28, at the Pikeville Medical Center.  He was a member of the Drushal Memorial Church.  He was preceded in death by father, Pearl Neace; mother, Eurbane Fugate Neace Miller; sister, Fay Neace; host of step siblings.  He is survived by sons, Jeremy Neace, Justin (Jessica) Neace; love of his life, Barbara Gross; grandchildren, Carson Neace, Brinsley Neace, Jerrica Neace, Jacob Neace, John Neace, Tristan Gross.  Visitation Thursday, December 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM.  Funeral Friday, December 2, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Pocai officiating.  Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

