Wade Neace, 66, Lost Creek passed away Monday, November 28, at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was a member of the Drushal Memorial Church. He was preceded in death by father, Pearl Neace; mother, Eurbane Fugate Neace Miller; sister, Fay Neace; host of step siblings. He is survived by sons, Jeremy Neace, Justin (Jessica) Neace; love of his life, Barbara Gross; grandchildren, Carson Neace, Brinsley Neace, Jerrica Neace, Jacob Neace, John Neace, Tristan Gross. Visitation Thursday, December 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Friday, December 2, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Pocai officiating. Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.