Wallace Gregory Lemons, age 77, of Lebanon Junction, KY (former lifelong resident of Jackson, KY) passed away on July 26, 2023 in Lebanon Junction, KY. Greg was born August 14, 1945 to Wallace Anderson Lemons and Anna Mae Lemons Dalton. He was the first baby that was delivered on VJ day in The Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, KY.
Greg was a loyal and dedicated employee of The First National Bank of Jackson where he began working in 1962, and retired on December 31, 2013 after 51 years of service retiring as President and CEO. He also managed The Jackson Cemetery from 1971-2017. He was a Former Member and Deacon of The First Baptist Church of Jackson, and current Member of the Providence Pentecostal Church of Jackson. He served for eight years in the 201st Engineer Battalion of The Kentucky National Guard. He was a Former Member of the Jackson City Council serving as Mayor Pro Tem; a former Member and Chairman of the Jackson Independent Board of Education; former President of the Athletic Boosters of the Jackson Independent Schools (Once a Tiger Always a Tiger); member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge 649 A & FM; and former Board Member of The First National Bank of Jackson serving from 1972-2014. He was also an avid UK Wildcats fan, especially UK basketball.
He was a proud graduate of the Jackson City School (class of 1963), attended Lees Junior College and graduated from The Kentucky School of Banking 1 and 2 and Kentucky Banker’s Management School.
Greg is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving, devoted wife of 56 years., Beth Deaton Lemons; 2 daughters Angela Lemons Short (Scottie) of Independence, KY and Shelly Blake Lemons Alvey (Shayne) of Lebanon Junction, KY. 3 grandchildren who were the apple’s of his eyes, Scottie Landon Short, Bice Gregory Alvey and Lola Blake Alvey. One favorite sister Lynne Ann Dalton Thompson (Gaylord), Burgin, KY and 1 brother William S. Dalton, II (Pam) of Red House, W.VA. Special Brother-in-Law Maco Deaton (Patrice) of McCormick, SC and 1 sister in-law, Gayle Deaton of Shepherdsville, KY. One special nephew Johnny Maco Deaton, III (Kasey), Jackson, KY. Other nephews, Chris Hutchison, Lexington, KY, Michael Thompson (Charity), Nicholasville, KY ;Chad Thompson (Amy), Lexington, KY and Hunter Dalton, Red House, W.VA. Two nieces, Sherri Hutchison Stevens, Pikeville, KY and Lisa Deaton Combs of Corbin, KY. Five Great Nephews, John Maco Deaton, IV (Shaina), Wesley Hutchison, JL Combs, Lucas Combs and Drake Thompson. Four Great Great Nephews-John Maco Deaton V, Josh Deaton, Easton Salyers and Hagan Salyers. Three Great Great Nieces-Kinlynn Deaton, Harper Thompson and Kaitilyn Thompson.
Three very special cousins, Sonny (Dona) Denniston, Mark (Debbie) Denniston and June (Dennis) Ridenour. Also survived by other cousins, Jackie Pay Worley (Wes), Tracy Dalton Fletcher (Frank Allen), Nancy Dalton, Tim Short, Bonita Kay Short and all of his special Deaton cousins. Two very special friends who were more like family, Mitchell Clay and Ina Gale Herald. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his Stepfather, William S. Dalton, Maternal Grandparents, Braxton Cox Short and Willa Mae Short. Paternal Grandparents, Hallie Mae Lemons Coppage and Aubrey Lemons, Sr. and Paternal Step Grandparents E.B. and Winnie Dalton. Mother-In-Law and Father-In-Law, Thelma Richardson Deaton and John Maco Deaton, Sr. Special Sister-In-Law, Dawn Deaton. Uncles-Aubrey Lemons, Sr., Dean (Edna) Short, Jack Short, Jerry (Bonnie) Short and James Earl (Paula) Dalton; a very special aunt Patsy Lemons Denniston.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 4:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral which will be on Tuesday August 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Both the visitation and the funeral will be held at the Providence Pentecostal Church located at 3922 Highway 15 South, Jackson, KY with Dustin Benge, Gary Bellamy and Jonathan Clemens officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Scottie Landon Short, Bice Gregory Alvey, John Maco Deaton, Jr., John Maco Deaton, III, John Maco Deaton, IV, Chris Hutchison, Gaylord Thompson, Sonny Denniston, Mark Denniston, Ken Spicer, Brian Haddix, Darrell Herald, Bruce Herald and Wesley Hutchison. Honorary Pallbearers will be All of the Board of Directors, Officers and Employees of the former First National Bank of Jackson. The Jackson Police Department, The Jackson Fire Department, The Jackson City School Class of 1963, Trustees of the Providence Pentecostal Church, all of the Deaton cousins, Dr. George Burnette, Dr. Aaron Johnson, Dr. John Hobbs, Bobby Short, Bobby Lee Short, Darrell Woods, Jordan Woods, David Hendrickson, Martin Douthitt, Chad Thompson, Michael Thompson, Arch Sebastian, Mitchell Clay Herald, Ina Gale Herald, Archie Hudson, Drewey Lee Jones, Lloyd (Red Eye) Campbell, Jr., Josh Campbell, Daniel Lawson, Gary Howard, Wade Begley, Neal Terry, Rich Buntin, Michael A. Stidham, Kyle McKnight, Kim McCrary, Ossie Turner, Frank Allen Fletcher, Drewey Lovins, Rodney Griffith, Ralph and Betty Cundiff, Mildred Lee Rogers Roberts and Rose Wolfe. Arrangements are being handled by Deaton Funeral Home of Jackson, KY located at 15 Deaton Lane, Jackson, KY. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hosparus Health, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205, The First Baptist Church of Jackson, 1105 Main Street, Jackson, KY 41339 or the Providence Pentecostal Church of Jackson, KY 3922 Highway 15 South, Jackson, KY. 41339.
