Wallace "Jay" White, age 89, of Jackson, Kentucky departed this earthly
life on Saturday February 25, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jay was born on February 7, 1934 at
River Caney, Kentucky to the late Logan and Nancy White.
He was also preceded in death by
Granddaughter, Erma White.
He is survived by One Daughter; Dora White,
Three grandchildren; Avner Dale White,
Nyoka White and Michael Ray White;
Two Nephews; Logan (Ruth) Noble of Buckhorn, Kentucky
Lester Noble of Hazard, Kentucky, Two Nieces; Gloria Turner of North Carolina,
Jessie Faye (Paul) Bellevue of Louisville, Kentucky.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday,
March 1, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky
with Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating. Jay will be laid to rest in Noble Cemetery at Barwick,
Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on
Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M.
