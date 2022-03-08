Wallace Stanley Cress, age 48, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.-He was born December 1, 1973, in Hazard, KY.-He is survived by his parents: Raymond and Mandy Gross Cress of Beattyville, KY.-His wife: Krystal Cress of TN.- Sons: Devin (Brandi) Cress; Treyton Cress, both of TN.: His daughters: Kaylee Cress, Alexis Cress, and Taylor (Chase) Lehman all of TN.- Sisters: Teresa (Bruce) Chaney and Darlene Cress of Beattyville, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Turner officiating.-Burial in the Cress Family Cemetery, Walk Log, Randy Cress Road, Athol, KY.-Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Cress as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you