Jackson residents can now get a firsthand look at the newly remodeled Walmart store at 1550 Highway 15 South, as the highly anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations, which will help customers save time in their overall shopping experience. A re-grand reopening ceremony will begin at the store at 9 am Friday, December 16th for the entire community.
“We know firsthand what this community has been through following the floods. Our customers and associates were impacted and are still working through an ongoing recovery,” said Jackson store manager Randy Pruitt. “This celebration is not just about the improvements. We understand this store is a crucial part of this community and we want our grand reopening to reflect that as well.”
In addition to the participation of the Breathitt High School ROTC color guard, a Breathitt High School student will sing the National Anthem. Several vendors will also hand out giveaways and samples while celebrating the following in store updates:
- Optimized Grocery Department: Added new categories for broader selection- we widened the aisles for better shopping experience
- Electronics of the Future: More displays and more customer friendly category placement.
- Improved the layout throughout the store to expand selection and streamline the customer shopping experience
- New flooring and signage throughout the store
- New restrooms for customers
- Refreshed pharmacy
- Fresh Paint both inside and out
- New Pet Department
- New fitting rooms
- New jewelry counters
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:
- Pickup - Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of picking up groceries quickly without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
- Walmart Pay - A touch-free way to pay
- Walmart+ - This membership program is designed to save customers time and money with free Walmart.com delivery (no minimums), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), discount on fuel, use of the Scan and Go app, free 6-month Spotify Premium membership, Paramount+ Essential plan subscription, as well as early access offers throughout the year. Walmart+ costs $98/year ($12.95/month) and includes a 15-day free trial period (Available for sign-up at walmart.com/plus). Items available for free delivery include groceries, electronics, toys, and household goods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.