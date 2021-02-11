Walter Fugate

Walter Gene Fugate, age 70, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born November 10, 1950, at Lost Creek, KY, and was the son of the late Jerry and Emily Spicer Fugate.- He was preceded in death by sisters: Rosa Lea Bellamy, Mary Jo Spicer, and Lucy Fugate.-Brothers: Brack Fugate, Morton Fugate, Archie Fugate, and Bobby Fugate.-Niece: Mechelle Annetta Fugate.-He is survived by a sister: Sarah (Harold) Kilburn of Jackson, KY; Brother: Perry (Arnetta) Fugate of Campton, KY.- Special nephews: Jerry (April) Fugate of Lost Creek, KY and Jason Fugate (Jessica Elam) of Vancleve, KY.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Travis Fugate officiating.-Burial in the Fugate Cemetery, Duck Hollow Road, Lost Creek, KY.-Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 pm -9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
