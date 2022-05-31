Wanda Back

Wanda Back, 74, Rousseau passed away Sunday, May 29, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Freelin and Bessie Mullins Stevens. She was a member of the Middle Quicksand United Baptist Church. She is survived by daughter, Judy Fugate (Samuel); brother, Larry Stevens (Barbara); sisters, Emma Lou Silvers, Linda Gibson; granddaughter, Cassandra Fugate; doggie, King. Funeral Thursday, June 2, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Hirley Smith Jr. officiating. Burial in the Back Fugate Cemetery at Rousseau. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

