Wanda Cox Back, age 88, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at her home in Jackson, KY. Born September 19, 1934 at Daisy, KY in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late William S. Cox and Pauline Dyre Cox of West Liberty, KY. She was preceded also in death by her son, Larry Cox. Four brothers: Harvey, Darrell, Paul and Russell. Three sisters: Martha, Jenny, and Catherine. She is survived by two sons: David (Shirley) Chandler of West Liberty, KY and Benny Chandler (Sharon Mullins) of Grassy Creek, KY. Three grandsons: Jason (Guisselle) Chandler and Michael (Kristy) Chandler, both of Georgetown, KY. Joshua Chandler of Jackson, KY. Three great granddaughters: Kandace, Katelyn, and Lexie Chandler. One great grandson: Alex Chandler. One special niece: Bonnie Boggs Wooton of Jackson, KY. Wanda had many special friends and loved her church family at the Jackson Christian Church. Private funeral services will be held for the family on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
