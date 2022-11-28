Wanda Faye Jones Smith, age 57, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born May 13, 1965 in Campton, KY and was preceded in death by father: Carlie Jones and mother: Nora Lee Carpenter Jones Cole. She was also preceded in death by brothers: Carles Jones and Clyde Jones. Sisters: Goldie Johnson, Brenda Jones and Bernice Jones. Stepfather: Jim Cole.-She is survived by her husband: Logan Smith of Jackson, KY; Daughters: Marie McIntosh of Jackson, KY and Nancy (Nick) Bailey of Lafollette, TN.-Sons: Joshua Glenn Smith of Prestonsburg, KY and Jeremy (Abbi) Smith of Mishawaka, IN; Sister: Janet Jones (Forrest Howard) of Jackson, KY; Brothers: David Jones, Phillip (Clara) Jones; John “Chuck” (Grethel) Jones and Robert Jones of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Joshua Liam Smith, Zach Smith and Charlie Smith-Over.- Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Smith officiating.-Burial in the Smith Family Cemetery, Southfork Road, Portsmouth, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday, November 29 from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
