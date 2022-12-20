Due to the forecasted freezing temperatures Thursday-Christmas Eve, the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department Community Building will be available as a warming center.
You must phone ahead to let us know you will be coming so staff will be available. If opened, hours will be 7pm-7a.m.
Please contact the police department at 606-666-2424 before 7pm on the nights listed above to let us know you will be coming.
