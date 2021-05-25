Warning! Truck Thief Loose in Jackson, Kentucky

Theft occurred behind the Federal Place Apartments this past weekend

 Photo: From internet not actual event described

White Dodge Truck Stolen

Truck was behind the Federal Place Apartments

No known suspects presently, police following-up on leads

It is believed suspect will be in custody shortly

A 2003 White Dodge Pickup was stolen over this last weekend in Jackson, Kentucky. The truck was damaged on the passenger side and had a 150-gallon fuel tank.

The newspaper contacted the Jackson Police Department concerning the incident. The paper was told the matter was under investigation, that there was a completed incident report, and there was nothing it could disclose at the present time.

We asked if there were any leads. The Police Department said there were some very interesting leads and they were follow up on that information. The police told the Times-Voice they could well have a suspect in custody shortly.

This is a continuing and developing story. Check back here or in our print edition for details.

Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.

 

