Warren Michael Bowman, age 33, of Richmond, Kentucky passed away on Saturday July 29,2023 in Richmond, Kentucky.
Michael was born on November 1, 1989 to Wesley and Renee Bowman of Berea, Kentucky.
Michael is survived by his Wife; Lindsey Reed Bowman of Richmond, Kentucky, Daughter; Ava Bowman, Parents; Wesley and Renee Bowman of Berea, Kentucky, Grandfather; Oscar Cochran of Nicholasville, Kentucky, One Sister; Ashley Bowman, One Nephew; Aiden Reed, Two Bothers-In-Law; Adam Reed and Nicholas Reed, and a Host of Uncles, Aunts, other Relatives and Friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his Father-In-Law; Marvin Reed.
Funeral Services for Warren Michael Bowman will be held on Thursday August 3, 2023 at 1:00P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with David McIntosh officiating. Warren will be laid to rest in the Lindon Family Cemetery in Vancleve, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 3, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with the funeral following at 1:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.