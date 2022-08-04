Heavy rain and storms hammered Jackson and Breathitt County resulting in unprecedented flood levels throughout Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday, July 28, 2022. A total of 8.64 inches of rain fell in a span of 48 hours in Breathitt County causing a historical natural disaster in eastern Kentucky.
The heavy rain caused severe flash flooding that destroyed hundreds of homes, washed away vehicles, roads, and bridges, and resulted in numerous lost lives. In the aftermath of the flooding were downed trees and utility poles and mud and rock slides to add to the heartbreaking destruction.
Residents of Lakeside and Panbowl were evacuated Thursday as officials were concerned about whether Panbowl Dam (KY-15) would hold as the North Fork of the Kentucky River reached almost 44 feet until it finally crested at 42.77 feet almost 14.5 feet above the flood stage level. The river level reached its highest since February of 1939.
KY-15 was either closed or allowed limited travel until it was able to reopen on the morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022, allowing those residents to return home.
For the second time in less than two years, Breathitt County and Jackson are facing the aftermath of total devastation, as citizens try to repair and rebuild their lives.
Many in the county are still without water, electricity, phone, and internet service with no definite restoration times available, but work is underway.
Shelters can be found throughout Breathitt, Perry, and Wolfe counties. Community leaders and businesses are setting up support stations to assist getting food, water, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies to those in need and to those that are still trapped.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrived in Jackson on Monday, August 1, 2022.
