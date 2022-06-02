The Breathitt County Water District (BCWD) held a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to address the public’s concerns about a recent rate increase study conducted by David Foster, of Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), that suggested the BCWD increase its rates by 57.66 percent. The rate increase study was mandated by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC). Foster began his study in November 2021 and just recently completed it.
The original proposal recommended a 57.66 percent increase for existing customers which translates that for those paying the minimum of $29.65 for up to 2,000 gallons will see a $17.10 increase to their bills each month raising it to $46.75. If you pay more than the minimum or use more than the allotted 2,000 gallons, BCWD customers can expect to see an even larger increase, for example if you average using 3,000 gallons of water per month, your bill will soar from $44.48 to $70.13 a price hike of $25.65. The BCWD stated it expected to file the application requesting the rate increase on or about May 27, 2022, but after hearing the outcries of the public decided to delay the application process.
Since the announcement of the rate increase, the immense public outrage, the questioning of the timing, and the demand for answers resulted in Tuesday’s special session. With inflation highest it has been in decades, power bills, gas prices, and grocery prices continuing to soar, it is no secret that the citizens of this county are hurting and can use help/relief at this time. A sentiment shared by Vice Chairman David Ingram in comments to the audience and his motion to approve the BCWD seek only a 10 percent increase.
Before the meeting adjourned, the BCWD made that decision not to seek the advised rate increase and voted to apply for a 10 percent increase.
BCWD Superintendent Estill McIntosh proclaimed, “I am not for any increase. I am against it. While a raising the rate would greatly increase our reserve funding, I still do not agree with it. Call and complain to the PSC. We (the BCWD) know Breathitt County cannot stand this or any increase.” The BCWD informed the audience that it has no direct contact with the PSC, it is lawyer to lawyer, therefore the citizens needed to flood the PSC with complaints.
Foster and the BCWD members made it clear with their statements that citizens need to direct their anger towards the PSC, not the BCWD. “The PSC pushed the rate increase on the BCWD, and the PSC has complete control on setting the amount of a rate increase. The BCWD was one of dozens of counties throughout the state ordered by the PSC for a rate review case. The PSC is in the belief that a water district pays more, keeps the system maintained and rates have to be set at whatever they need to be set at in order to achieve this, no matter how costly the rates may be,” explained Foster.
The simplest explanation for the PSC requiring more rate increases, is the commission wants all water districts to become self-sustaining and not entirely reliant on grants and loans. At the most recent BCWD meeting, Superintendent McIntosh gave a financial report proclaiming that the BCWD had funding in all accounts and was not operating “in the red”. However, McIntosh failed to note that the water district must factor in depreciation into its finances and that the BCWD had failed to increase rates sufficiently since its inception on August 21, 2003, two important aspects in accordance with the PSC recommendations.
In documents provided by the PSC, the BCWD is a utility that is breaking even or on the plus side each fiscal year, but when depreciation becomes a factor, the water district appears to be operating at a substantial loss of an estimated $900,000-$1 million for 2019 and 2020. The 2021 complete records are not available currently. This, however, is vehemently denied by McIntosh, as he rationalized, if the BCWD was “in the red”, how could it have funding in its accounts. As of April 19, 2022, according to its financials, the BCWD shows a positive balance of $332,050.98 spread over five different accounts (Operation and Maintenance; Repair and Maintenance; Sinking Fund (For Loan Payments); Short Lived Assets; and Reserve).
Depreciation is a non-cash entity but is still one of the many factors the PSC uses to calculate a water district’s financial status making not only the BCWD’s but all water districts’ finances confusing and subjective according to Foster.
PSC Chairman Kent Chandler explained that this (failing to account for depreciation) does happen to newer water districts (the BCWD will be turning 19 years old this August). The district continues to receive loans and grants to cover so many projects without increasing the customers’ rates, that depreciation becomes an expense. Each district should have a depreciation funds account to reinvest in the system without having to be dependent on loans and grants. Without adequate reinvestment funding, as a system begins to deteriorate and more and more needs arise, the district will be left scrambling to find funding resulting in large rate increases as well as operational impacts such as areas losing its water supply. Chandler also conveyed that the BCWD should have gradually raised water rates over the years, which is recommended by the PSC.
The current BCWD members are Eva Fugate (Secretary); David Ingram (2nd Vice Chairman); Cheryl Spicer-Campbell (Treasurer); Bobby Thorpe (Chairman); and Sammie Turner (1st Vice Chairman).
Breathitt County citizens can direct their questions and complaints to the PSC, Attorney General’s Office, and the BCWD.
The PSC website is psc.ky.gov, phone numbers are 1-800-772-4636 and 502-564-3940, and the PSC address is 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
To file a utility complaint online with the Attorney General’s Office, visit the ky.gov website, the phone number is 502-696-5300, and the address is 700 Capitol Avenue, Suite 118, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
The BCWD is located at 1137 Main Street in Jackson inside the courthouse in Suite 305, the telephone number is 666-3800 extension 250, and its email address is breathittwater@yahoo.com.
The PSC at this time consists of only one member (Chandler). The three-member panel has two seats vacant after the Kentucky Senate failed to confirm Governor Andy Beshear’s appointments.
Compared to other water districts in the region, Breathitt County’s current rates are on par.
Photo: The Breathitt County Water District held a special meeting to discuss the proposed rate increase of 57.66 percent. (L-R) Cheryl Spicer Campbell (Treasurer); Eva Fugate (Secretary); Bobby Thorpe (Chairman); David Ingram (2nd Vice Chairman); and Sammy Turner (1st Vice Chairman).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.