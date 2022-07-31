Governor Andy Beshear recently announced funding through the Cleaner Water Program for the Breathitt County Water District for the Highway 30 East and Wolf Creek Waterline Extensions Project.
The $3.3 million grant will extend waterlines to approximately 86 households in the Highway 30 East area and will include a 100,000-gallon water storage tank, a 20,000-gallon water storage tank, and a pump station.
This project will also allow for future phases to be completed. The Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) submitted this project for funding through the Water Resource Information System operated by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.
