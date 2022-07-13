Rebecca (Becky) Watkins’ resignation is expected to be approved and accepted when the Breathitt County School Board meets in a special session today (July 13, 2022) at 5 pm. The meeting will be in the Breathitt High School Library.
Board Member Watkins stated, “It has been a blessing to have been part of the Breathitt County School System for the past nine and a half years. I have decided to resign so I can focus more on my family and personal career. I would like to thank my constituents in school board district number two, for all their support and instilling their trust in me. Our employees strive for the best for our children, and I am so glad I was able to be a part of that. I want nothing but the best for the Breathitt County School System.”
