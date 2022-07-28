Breathitt County native Jaden Watkins, 15, who now makes his home in the Florida community of Sebastian is making “waves” in the water sport of rowing. Rowing sometimes referred to as crew in the United States is the sport of racing boats using oars and can trace its competitive races to the beginning of the 1700s. Rowing has been an Olympic event since 1900.
Watkins was introduced to rowing when during his eighth-grade year of school, he received a flyer advertising a “Learning to Row” program and at the suggestion of his parents, he attended the program and tried rowing. He has since been rowing for the past year and a half.
“I love to compete and there’s nothing like that feeling of crossing the finish line, in fact that is my favorite part of the sport,” informed Watkins, “I also like that it challenges me and helps to keep me in good physical shape.”
Watkins explained that some of the biggest rowing events he has competed in thus far are Youth Nationals (Sarasota, FL); Summer Nationals (Oak Ridge, TN); and Head of the Schuylkill Regatta (Philadelphia, PA).
While success should not be measured on awards alone, Watkins can be immensely proud of his accomplishments in the sport, afterall, he has not been rowing that long. He ranks among his top achievements: a second-place finish in a double at Sweep States; a second-place finish in a quad at the US Rowing Regional Championship; and fourth place finishes in a double and a quad at the US Rowing Youth Nationals.
Watkins is currently a member of Vero Beach Rowing located in Indian River Lagoon in Vero Beach, Florida. “It is a community-based organization that provides a youth and a master’s program. The master’s program has around 80 members while the youth program has around 40 members. Former Olympic Coach Paul Mokha and national elite rower Julio Sanchez lead my youth program,” explains Watkins.
Watkins attends Sebastian River High School (Indian River County, Sebastian, Florida) and is the son of Jeffrey Neal and Jessica Lynn Watkins and still has strong ties to Breathitt County. “I would say I have Breathitt County roots. I was born and raised there until I was 13 years old. My parents are from Breathitt and my grandparents Hirley and Carolyn Smith continue to make their home there.”
There is certainly enough negativity in the world today, so it is wonderful to see a young Breathitt County native find a successful niche in the world, as Watkins continues to work hard and excel at rowing, one of the oldest competitive sports.
