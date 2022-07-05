The Watts-Caney Ambulance Service took to social media on Monday, June 27, 2022, to announce that it was closing.
The statement said: It is with great sadness; we announce the closing of the Watts-Caney Ambulance Service. It has been a great pleasure to serve our fire district and Breathitt County. Due to the current economics and political climate, we are no longer able to provide EMS service. We were blessed to have employed some of the best paramedics and EMTs who have saved lives. We especially want to thank our Board of Directors for supporting us throughout this endeavor. We would also like to thank the Watts-Caney community members, the Wolfcoal Volunteer, and the Jackson Fire Department members for the support.
It is important to note that the ambulance service is in debt, $35,500, to the Breathitt County Fiscal Court.
The Times Voice contacted Watts-Caney Fire and Rescue (WCFR) for more information regarding its decision to close the ambulance service, but WCFR declined to comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.