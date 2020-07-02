Jackson Physical therapy re-opens July 6, 2020!
Jackson Physical Therapy is re-opening July 6, 2020. It will be operating under the ownership of Kolby Watts, PT, DPT.
The original practice was founded by Joe Henson and provided therapy care to patients. Dr. Henson professed, and was widely believed to be, keenly interested in the community and its needs.
It was next operated by Katrina Anderson-Boston. She enjoyed success and a reputation of being dedicated and operating an integral practice.
Well, the relative “torch,” if you will, is being “handed" to Kolby Watts. He tells the Times-Voice that patients can be assured they will received excellent care and the practice, under his stewardship, will continue to be well-vested in the community. Dr. Watts promises to continue entrusting the community’s care to local people having a level of commitment to their neighbors.
Kolby Watts received a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Kentucky. Dr. Watts is a life-long resident of Breathitt County and is an experienced therapist with emphasis in both outpatient and long-term care. Dr. Watts tells the Times-Voice it has always been a goal of his to return home and serve his local community.
Dr. Watts asks, owing to the present COVID-19 pandemic, for patients, and those contemplating using his services, to check his Facebook page (Jackson Physical Therapy) for information on hours of operation. Those hours will be impacted by the present CDC guidelines. For those who don’t Facebook, you are encouraged to pick up the phone and call the office at 606-666-9293.
Congratulations to Kolby Watts on this venture. The Times-Voice wishes you every success.
