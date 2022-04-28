Wavelean Thomas Turner, age 73, of Winchester, KY, and formerly of Jackson passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Winchester, KY.-She was born July 18, 1948, at Dwarf, KY, and was the daughter of the late Burnam and Mary Holland Thomas.-Preceded also in death by husband: Roger Turner.-Son: James Earl Crank;-Grandson: Joseph Crank: Sister: Shirley Dean Baker.-She is survived by a daughter: Lisa Crank of Winchester, KY; Son: Roger Crank of Jackson, KY; Brother: Jeff (Margaret) Thomas and sister: Debbie Sue (Eddie) Baker both Barwick, KY.-Grandchildren: Jimmy, Andrew, Autumn, Bobby Dean, Andrea, Jessie James, and Nicholas. -Great-grandchildren: McKenna Rose and Alisa.-Nieces: Angela Thomas, Gina Thomas, Peggy White, and Mary Williams-Great nieces: Tonya White, Jennifer Baker., Tabatha Cortez.-Great great-niece: Emily Itehua.-Nephews: Eddie Baker, Jr, and Kyle Baker.- She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Allen Cemetery, Rowdy, KY.-Visitation will begin Friday at 10:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautions are still to be observed due to COVID.
