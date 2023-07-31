Wayne Baker 57 of Jackson, passed away Saturday July 29, 2023 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY. He was the son of the late Wilson and Lola Thomas Baker and a member of the Anchored on the Rock Church. Wayne was a truck driver for Jackson Wholesale and enjoyed playing guitar, going to church, riding horses, 4-wheelers, and motorcycles, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Baker, Son - Michael Baker (Breonna), Daughter - Amber Baker (Jace), 2 Brothers - Wilson Baker Jr. (Becky), Darren Baker (Jessica), 3 Sisters - Darlene Howard (Cecil), Gail Howard (A.B.), Clara Carter (Greg). 3 Grandchildren - Santana, Elijah, and Lola Baker. Special friend Les Ramsey and a host of Nieces and Nephews, Cousins and friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister- Charity Jean Baker, Paternal Grandparents - Paul and Eva Baker, Maternal Grandparents - Elisha and Dorothy Bowling and Father-in-law- George Combs.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 1st from 6-9 PM and the Funeral will be held Wednesday August 2nd at 1:00 PM at The Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Cecil Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Les Ramsey, A.B. Howard, Donald Smith, Ray Nichols, Ronnie Combs, and Ryan Messer.
