The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union poster contest recently recognized several winners at the school level from Breathitt County High School. We would like to congratulate Elah Bellamy, Katey Brewer, Samuel King, Sierra Johnson, Cheyanne Pennington, and Emily Ford for this accomplishment.
Special congratulations go out to the county contest winners from Breathitt County High School for Kendra Combs for being selected as the grades 7-9 winner and Sabrina Miller as the grades 10-12 winner.
