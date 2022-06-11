The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session on Monday, June 6, 2022.
An Emergency Budget Amendment was approved after a discussion that allowed a transfer of FEMA reimbursement funding in the amount of $263,044.97 to be placed in the Road Department Fund.
The fiscal court voted to pay any bills excluding those pertaining to the Breathitt County Road Department as well as to proceed forward with negotiating the ambulance service bills for the transferring of nursing home patients during the flood of March 2021.
After a heated debate about the legality of the contractors hired by Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble along with compliance issues regarding the Administrative Code, the court voted not to pay vendor claims.
The meeting’s final agenda item was to approve the first reading of the Breathitt Fiscal Court’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Magistrate Donnie Bush conveyed that the budget was due on May 1, 2022, and that Judge Noble was late submitting it. The motion failed resulting in a discussion in which Bush stated he had not had enough time to review the budget, remarking during the talks, “We (the fiscal court) are tired of being blamed for your (Judge Noble) incompetence.”
