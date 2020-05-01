Growing up, like many of you, I used to watch the television show, The Lone Ranger. The television show was an American western drama which aired on ABC from 1949-1957 but I watched it as an afternoon daily which was still running in syndication. It starred Clayton Moore as The Lone Ranger and Jay Silverheels as his Native American companion, Tonto.
There was always a poignant scene at the end of every episode. Usually as The Lone Ranger and Tonto were riding away after having saved the day, some person would ask, Who was that masked man? According to our governor, from May 11, 2020 forward, until further notice, the answer will be we.
In last evening's address to the citizens of Kentucky, Governor Beshear announced everybody going about in public will have to start wearing a mask. The governor called it another sacrifice to keep others safe which will be required of all of us.
The governor said citizens won’t need surgical masks, a cloth mask will do, but that we needed to do this until we get a vaccine. He said it would be our new normal.
People who don’t wear masks, beginning May 11, will not be cited, but they will be asked to put on masks. Businesses not going masked will be temporary closed.
We are reminded that while phase one of reopening began Monday, April 27th, the disease hasn’t gone anywhere. Phase-two of reopening the commonwealth will begin May 6. It will allow outpatient/ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures to resume. Phase-three will begin May 13 and will involve non-emergent/non-urgent in-patient procedures which will resume at 50% of the pre-COVID shutdown volume.
There was good news as the spiked volume of detected infections over the weekend abated somewhat as reported Monday night. Monday’s totals showed 4,146-cases and 213-total deaths. That is up from Sunday’s update of 4,074 and 208 respectively. Which means, we had 87-new cases, Kentucky-wide, Monday with 5-new deaths.
Tuesday evening, the number of detected infections spiked back up as we had 229-new cases and 12-new deaths. After Tuesday, the Kentucky-wide totals are 4,375 detected infections and 225 Covid-19 related deaths.
While no number of new cases or deaths is acceptable or good, a rise in new cases of 87 from Monday’s totals and Monday's death increase of 5 was much lower than either category experienced over the weekend. However the Tuesday-balloon back up over 200-new cases and 12-new deaths was aligned with what we had seen over the weekend. We should remember the increase in new cases is attributable to a vast increase in administered tests.
The governor also updated Kentucky’s unemployment situation. He related that 150,000 unemployment claims, paying 74-million dollars in benefit, were being held up but would be going out sometime this week. Beshear reported being committed to insuring everyone who applied in March would be receive benefits shortly.
