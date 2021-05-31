Here’s your weather forecast for May 31, 2021 

High of 77° Low of 50° with a from 3% to 0% chance of it raining today 

It looks like there is a 3% chance it may rain this morning/Early indications are that the chance will zero out as the day wears along  

By all accounts and everything that is prudent, it appears it will be a beautiful day. Tomorrow (Tuesday) looks like partly cloudy but mostly sunny.

Rain is headed here for Wednesday and Thursday before the sun comes back in for both Saturday and Sunday. A week from today, it is calling for showers and heightened cloud cover.  

According to the National Weather Service, there is a three to zero (3-0) percent chance of it raining today. Chances for rain are slim tomorrow too with tomorrow promising more seasonal temperatures than today.

Today’s high will be 77° with a low of 50° and it is 50° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be cloudy with lots of sunshine. There will be a high of 81° and a low of 64° tomorrow as higher temperatures will continue to be held at bay while we enjoy highs over the next week of mid-70s to low-80s and overnight lows mostly in the 60s.

Humidity today will start out at 89% this morning and will fall to 54% before the day is through.

