Here’s your weather forecast for May 31, 2021
High of 77° Low of 50° with a from 3% to 0% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 3% chance it may rain this morning/Early indications are that the chance will zero out as the day wears along
By all accounts and everything that is prudent, it appears it will be a beautiful day. Tomorrow (Tuesday) looks like partly cloudy but mostly sunny.
Rain is headed here for Wednesday and Thursday before the sun comes back in for both Saturday and Sunday. A week from today, it is calling for showers and heightened cloud cover.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a three to zero (3-0) percent chance of it raining today. Chances for rain are slim tomorrow too with tomorrow promising more seasonal temperatures than today.
Today’s high will be 77° with a low of 50° and it is 50° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be cloudy with lots of sunshine. There will be a high of 81° and a low of 64° tomorrow as higher temperatures will continue to be held at bay while we enjoy highs over the next week of mid-70s to low-80s and overnight lows mostly in the 60s.
Humidity today will start out at 89% this morning and will fall to 54% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
