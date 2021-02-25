Weather Report, Thursday
National Weather Service

Jackson, Kentucky 02-25-2021

Partly cloudy and brisk today with ran pouring down tomorrow and over much of the weekend

Today in the greater Jackson, Kentucky area the weather service reported it being 37 degrees Fahrenheit presently. The afternoon high will get to 49, with an overnight low of 35. 

There is a 2% chance of precipitation. Humidity today will be 80%. Wind will blow around 4 mph. 

The forecast calls for rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs creeping into the 60s by Sunday. 

