Wednesday Morning FATALITY!

Car collides with pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in incident
"I came to work the school while the SRO secured the kids on the bus," Brian Haddix, Jackson Police Chief
Information came across the police scanner in the early morning hours of September 15, 2021 regarding a vehicle collision impeding the normal morning flow of traffic. According to what was being transmitted to responders, a motor vehicle appeared to have collided with a pedestrian.
What heightens the event further is there was a school bus transporting kids in the area of where the collision occurred and at the time of its occurrence. According to what we have been told, the bus played an unwitting part in the event, through no fault of either the bus or its driver.
Jackson’s Police Chief, Brian Haddix, corresponded with the Times-Voice this morning about the situation. From what he could release, the incident occurred near the junctions of Highway 1278 and Highway 15 in Jackson.
Haddix told the paper, "I came to work the school. The Student Resource Officer (SRO) secured the kids on the bus."
Later in the morning the paper got a tip concerning the incident from a source unwilling to be named in the article. We went to Chief Haddix with information for confirmation. He told the paper, "KSP is going to reconstruct the scene. I have no further comment at this time."
The newspaper was told the deceased was local man, Randall Scott Combs. Further, the informant indicated a vehicle ran a school bus "stop sign," colliding with Mr. Combs, resulting in his death.
Reportedly, there was a copious amount of blood at the scene. This must have been a traumatic event for a school bus loaded with children to witness.
One motorist related sitting in traffic for over 10-minutes on Highway 15 just past the Western Diesel branch. Another indicated the event occurred close to the person’s house
Crews responding to the scene caused traffic delays on the road as information swirled in and around the area speculating about what may have happened. What we presently know, and we have gotten this from the Police Chief, is a motorist collided with a pedestrian and the collision resulted in a fatality. The chief also confirmed the location of the event.
Running through a stop sign of a school bus is a criminal offense. It has not been yet decided whether there will be charges emanating from the incident, but we feel that is likely.
According to published studies conducted by the CDC, almost half (47%) of crashes resulting in a pedestrian death involve alcohol. One in three (33%) fatal pedestrian crashes involve a pedestrian with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 grams per deciliter (g/dL).
Seventeen percent (17%) involve a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 g/dL. Some fatal pedestrian crashes involve both.
We fully expect to learn more about this situation as it continues to evolve and information is disseminated. This is a developing story. You should look for further details about this incident either online or in our print edition as information is made available.