Here’s your weather for June 30, 2021
High of 88° with a law of 73° with an 5% chance of rain this morning rising to 20% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 5% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 20%.
The high today should be a balmy 88° with a low of 73°. It is 76° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 82% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 65%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service.
