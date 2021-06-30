The 'Print Edition' of the Times-Voice hits newsstands this evening

Get yours

Here’s your weather for June 30, 2021

High of 88° with a law of 73° with an 5% chance of rain this morning rising to 20% this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 5% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 20%.

The high today should be a balmy 88° with a low of 73°. It is 76° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

Humidity, will be 82% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 65%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you