Here’s your weather for June 9, 2021

Print edition hits newsstands all over the county tonight

High of 77° with a law of 69° with a 90% chance of will eventually rain today

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of it raining this morning with the chances jumping to 90% as the day wears along. Newsflash: It will rain today.

The high today should reach 77° with a low of 69°. It is 70° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

There is 91% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 88%.

