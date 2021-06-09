Here’s your weather for June 9, 2021
Print edition hits newsstands all over the county tonight
High of 77° with a law of 69° with a 90% chance of will eventually rain today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of it raining this morning with the chances jumping to 90% as the day wears along. Newsflash: It will rain today.
The high today should reach 77° with a low of 69°. It is 70° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
There is 91% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 88%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
