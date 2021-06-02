Here’s your weather forecast for June 2, 2021
High of 72° Low of 65° with a from 58% to 60% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 58% chance it may rain this morning/Early indications are that the chance will rise to 60% as the day progresses
Looks like rain is somewhat likely today. Tomorrow (Thursday) it appears rain is also likely with some lightening creeping about the skyline.
It looks like it will rain both today and Tomorrow before the sun comes back in for Friday, Saturday will be without a single cloud in the sky, and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine but a few clouds. Monday and Tuesday of next week both appear like it will be cloudy but mostly sunny before rain revisits us a week from today.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a fifty-eight to sixty (58-60) percent chance of it raining today. Chances for rain are additionally likely tomorrow with the temperature staying mild and temperate with a projected high of 76°.
Today’s high will be 72° with a low of 65° and it is 65° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be overcast with a great chance of precipitation.
There will be a high of 76° and a low of 62° Thursday as temperatures have settled on Spring presently. Summer fans, don’t fret, it will feel more like your time of the year with highs in the 80s and 90s beginning Friday and riding on into the weekend and next week.
Humidity today will start out at 83% this morning and will fall to 71% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
