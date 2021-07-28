Extra! Extra! Read all about it!
Times-Voice print edition hits newsstands this evening!
Here’s your weather for July 28, 2021
High of 93° with a low of 67° with a 4% chance of rain this morning dropping to a zero percent chance this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 4% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chances of precipitation drop to zero.
The high today will be 93° with a low of 67°. It is 67° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 86% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 52%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.