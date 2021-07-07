Times-Voice Print Edition hits newsstands this evening
Here’s your weather for July 7, 2021
High of 87° with a law of 70° with a 2% chance of rain this morning rising to 30% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 30%.
The high today will be 87° with a low of 70°. It is 73° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 87% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 64%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
