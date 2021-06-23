Get your print editions of the Times-Voice all over Jackson this evening…

Here’s your weather for June 23, 2021

High of 79° with a law of 51° with an 2% chance of rain this morning zeroing out this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is an 2% chance of it raining Wednesday morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation drops to zero.

The high today should be a pleasant 79° with a low of 51°. It is 55° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

Humidity, will be 76% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 42%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service

