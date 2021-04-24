Rain likely Saturday with sunshine and a high in the 60’s on Sunday 

According to the National Weather Service, there is a ten (10) percent chance of it raining right now and that chance will increase as the day unfolds. It looks like party cloudy but mostly sunny skies on Sunday. 

Saturday’s high will be 54° with a low of 48° and on Sunday the high figures to be 67° with a low of 44°. It is 50° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center. 

Humidity today will hover around 65%. 

This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

