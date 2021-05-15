Weekend Weather Report (May 15 & 16, 2021)

Partly cloudy but mostly sunny day today with rain showers likely tomorrow

Temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday and highs in the mid-70s on Sunday

Saturday's low at or near 45°/Sunday's low around 55° 

According to the National Weather Service, there is a ten (10) percent chance of it raining today with it the chances of rain increasing significantly on Sunday (40%).

Saturday’s high will be 75° with a low of 55° and on Sunday the high figures to be 67° with a low of 59°. It is 58° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center. 

Humidity today will hover around 37% with humidity spiraling up to 72% on Sunday. 

This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

