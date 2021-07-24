Hot temperatures with a sunny Saturday followed by a rainy Sunday

Overnight lows in the 60s and 70s

BHS football competes Saturday in the EKU Sevens Tournament

Saturday looks like the rain is likely to stay away while on Sunday it appears a distinct possibility. There is a zero percent chance of it raining Saturday while on Sunday the chances increase to a 40% chance of precipitation. 
 
Saturday’s temperature boasts a high of 92° with a low of 64°. Sunday looks to be nearly as hot with a high of 90° and a low of 72°.

This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

