Hot weather with minimal chance of rain this weekend
Better get sun screen
Partly cloudy but mostly sunny day both today and Sunday; Temperatures from the high-80s-to low-90s with lows in the mid-60s
According to the National Weather Service, there is a ten (2) percent chance of it raining today with it the chances of rain slightly increasing to six percent on Sunday (6%).
Saturday’s high will be 90° with a low of 64° and on Sunday the high figures to be 89° with a low of 65°. It is 65° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center.
Humidity today will hover around 76% with humidity coming in at 75% on Sunday.
This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.