Hot weather with minimal chance of rain this weekend

Better get sun screen

Partly cloudy but mostly sunny day both today and Sunday; Temperatures from the high-80s-to low-90s with lows in the mid-60s

According to the National Weather Service, there is a ten (2) percent chance of it raining today with it the chances of rain slightly increasing to six percent on Sunday (6%).

Saturday’s high will be 90° with a low of 64° and on Sunday the high figures to be 89° with a low of 65°. It is 65° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center. 

Humidity today will hover around 76% with humidity coming in at 75% on Sunday. 

