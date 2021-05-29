Mild temperatures and cloudy skies this weekend

Highs in the high-50s to low 60s

Lows around 49-50 degrees

It should be mighty temperate this weekend with temperatures getting no higher than 58° on Saturday with a high of 63° on Sunday. There is a good chance of rain both day but it might hold off and be just cool. The overnight lows will be in the neighborhood of 49° both nights with the low Saturday night perhaps reaching 50°.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a twenty (20) percent chance of it raining this weekend. It is 58° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center. 

Humidity figures to start out, both days, in the mid-70s-range. Winds will blow out of a mostly northern direction.

This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you