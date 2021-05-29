Mild temperatures and cloudy skies this weekend
Highs in the high-50s to low 60s
Lows around 49-50 degrees
It should be mighty temperate this weekend with temperatures getting no higher than 58° on Saturday with a high of 63° on Sunday. There is a good chance of rain both day but it might hold off and be just cool. The overnight lows will be in the neighborhood of 49° both nights with the low Saturday night perhaps reaching 50°.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a twenty (20) percent chance of it raining this weekend. It is 58° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather Center.
Humidity figures to start out, both days, in the mid-70s-range. Winds will blow out of a mostly northern direction.
This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
