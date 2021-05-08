Partly cloudy but mostly sunny day today with rain showers likely tomorrow
Temperatures in the mid to high 60s with lows in the 40s on Saturday and highs in the 70s on Sunday with a low of 50°
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today with it the chances of rain increasing significantly on Sunday.
Saturday’s high will be 65° with a low of 48° and on Sunday the high figures to be 77° with a low of 50°. It is 48° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
Humidity today will hover around 75%.
This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.