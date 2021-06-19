Partly cloudy but mostly sunny and hot is the rule for the weekend!
Weather report for June 19 & 20, 2021
Saturday will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. Saturday’s temperature boasts a high of 90° with a low of 72°. Sunday looks to be largely the same as the rain shouldn’t move into the area until Monday. Sunday boasts a high of 91° and a low of 72°.
This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
