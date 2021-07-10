Weather for July 10 & 11, 2021
Saturday looks like rain is a distinct possibility as the chances of precipitation will top out around 60%. Sunday also looks like rain with a similar chance of seeing some precipitation.
Saturday’s temperature boasts a high of 84° with a low of 71°. Sunday looks to be largely the same, with a high of 87° and a low of 73°.
This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.