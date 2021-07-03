Here's your weather over the 4th of July weekend, 2021
Saturday will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. Saturday’s temperature boasts a high of 81° with a low of 56°. Sunday looks to be largely the same as the rain shouldn’t move into the area until Thursday of next week. Sunday boasts a high of 88° and a low of 69°.
This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, the Jackson Times-Voice.
