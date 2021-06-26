Weather for June 26 & 27, 2021

Sunshine and sun rays abound this weekend

Very little chance of rain this side of Wednesday of next week

Get out and enjoy!

Saturday will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. Saturday’s temperature boasts a high of 90° with a low of 69°. Sunday looks to be largely the same as the rain shouldn’t move into the area until Wednesday of next week. Sunday boasts a high of 89° and a low of 72°.

This weekend's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

