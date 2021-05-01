Weekend Weather Report (May 1 & 2, 2021)
Sunny day today with cloudy but mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Temperatures in the mid to high seventies with lows in the 40s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today with it looking like party cloudy but mostly sunny on Sunday.
Saturday’s high will be 74° with a low of 42° and on Sunday the high figures to be 79° with a low of 65°. It is 42° right now outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
Humidity today will hover around 68%.
