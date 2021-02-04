Weekly COVID-19 Numbers (February 4, 2021)

Numbers of “active cases” decrease for third straight week
What goes up must come down/What must rise must fall…Vee Pea Smith
A group called Blood, Sweat, and Tears recorded a song the music for which was composed by Don Juan and the lyrics for which were penned by Vee Pea Smith. Those lyrics were from a song many of your older residents will know as “Spinning Wheel.”
That song famously claimed that what goes up must come down and that what must rise must fall. That is probably a law of physics, couldn’t tell you, but it appears applicable to our "active case" number here in Breathitt County.
We feel as though we have been on a “Spinning Wheel.” Both William Sizemore and me, as we have endeavored to bring you this weekly report informing you how the county and its residents are doing, have spent many weeks dizzy, literally and figuratively. We are hopeful we have turned this thing for the good, and that we are chartering a course towards “zero."
In last week’s article, “Heading in the right direction (?)” we told you the number of cases were 840 since COVID-19’s being declared a pandemic. That number was explained to you as being “deceptive.” It will continue to rise.
The meaningful number is “active cases.” Last week the number of “active cases” had decreased some 28% (from 119 to 86) from the week prior. This week, it has enjoyed another precipitous drop.
We are down to 68 “active cases,” another drop of nearly 21%. It appears we are definitely headed in the right direction.
It isn’t all roses and sunshine. We have tragically suffered another in-county death. Our death rate, related to COVID-19, is now five (5) instead of four (4).
The number where you can see some movement, and positive movement, if more people stick to the Health Department's recommendations, is, in fact, moving the way we would hope. This week, our “active cases” have gone from 86-68.
Like we said a week ago, with kids back in school barring inclement weather, this number decreasing by 18-total infections, or nearly 21% in one week, is something to celebrate. This is an achievement and we should be proud of it.
Mr. Sizemore asks we remind everyone to get vaccinated when it is your time, follow health department and CDC recommendations, and remain diligent. If we do this, we may continue to see this trend spiral downward-toward zero “active cases.” Wouldn’t that be something?