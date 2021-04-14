Breathitt County’s COVID-19 Fight Makes Headway
Active cases down, but another in-county death possible
Breathitt makes headway; can’t afford to get lax
We have been charting this pandemic for you weekly here in the Times-Voice. It has formed a friendship between William Sizemore, with the Breathitt Health Department, and this newspaper’s staff, so we suppose that is one positive we can take from the entire ordeal. We talk to Sizemore more regularly than our own parents it seems.
This week, Sizemore tells us there are 1,054 total cases. That is just 3-more cases than the 1,051 we had a week ago. That number will never go down but it’s increase has never been this slight in one week’s time. That is good news.
Last week, we had 28 “active cases,” down from 29 the week prior. This week, we have only 15 “active cases.” They have gone down nearly 35% from the week prior.
The “COVID-19” in-county deaths figure is another story. We have operated, through-out, under the “a single one is one too many,” conceptually, and we don’t budge from that position. William Sizemore said we still sit at 8 confirmed deaths, but we are awaiting confirmation on an in-county death we fear may be COVID-19 related.
Keep that situation in the back of your mind and send up some prayers for that family. We are sure it will be appreciated.
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We can regain control over the spread of this virus, particularly in county, but to do so we have to learn to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses. It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until the sliver of light at the end of the tunnel leads us out into the sun once more!
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
