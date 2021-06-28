Confirmed cases increase by one this week
‘Active Cases’ down by 6
County Deaths hold at 9
If you read this report every week, then you know I was crying a river a week ago while reporting the weekly numbers. Two weeks ago we were at 1,096 confirmed cases, 4 “active cases,” and 9 confirmed deaths.
It had been announced we were ending this series, our longest in newspaper history by far, as soon as Breathitt County zeroed out its “active cases.” It was down to “4.” The Times-Voice could literally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Then came last week. What in the world happened?
“Active cases” rose to ten (10). “Confirmed cases” rose by 9. We were crest fallen at the newspaper. As the author of the series, I was disconsolate.
We sounded the alarm. We called for action. We hit the “panic button” in spite of our friend, William Sizemore (with the Breathitt Health Department), assuring us (and you) the department “…expect[ed] small jumps from time to time…”
We don’t care what the department expects. We have our expectations around the newspaper office. We expect to get to devote front page space to something else, anything else, one day soon.
We are thrilled this week to report the county’s “active cases” have gone right back down to 4. Looks like the county is back on the path to zero.
There are other exciting aspects to report. Breathitt’s “confirmed cases” number has only risen by one-case in the last week (from 1,096 to 1,097). Breathitt’s in-county deaths, caused by COVID-19, have been holding steady at 9 for quite a while. The Times-Voice would like it to hold at 9 unto perpetuity.
Breathitt County is doing it. Breathitt is back on track. Breathitt is back on the path toward zero. Don’t relax now.
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We are back to winning; let’s not let this opponent get the better of us.
We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way. We must continue to undertake actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. It’s really simple, we have to do it. I can’t speak for the global pandemic, but as for the author who rides this seemingly never ending series like a man rides a full grown Tiger; while it has been thrilling, I am now ready to dismount.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.