Here’s to hoping
It looks like the pandemic may have finally turned
'Active cases' approaching 'zero'
Only one new infection in the span of a week
Vaccine may be taking hold
We have been awaiting the seemingly mystical arrival of “zero active cases.” We had steadily decreased, over a period of three weeks, before suffering setbacks the last two weeks concerning our “active cases” number.Well, we are happy to announce we appear to have, once again, starting declining toward our goal.
Last week, we reported 1,077-infections, 8 “active cases,” and 9 in-county deaths. This week, according to information sent to the newspaper by William Sizemore at the Breathitt Health Department, we have 1,078-infections, 6 “active cases,” and 9 in-county deaths.
To see the numbers this week is particularly gratifying. States across the country are lifting mask requirements and Kentucky’s governor has done the same for doubly vaccinated individuals.
Vaccinations have opened up for even very young citizens in Breathitt County. We demonstrated this right on last week’s front page in the story where 12-year old Jack Whaley Long was photographed getting his first shot.
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight, we are almost there. We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up if you haven’t been vaccinated, socially distance a while longer, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces.
GET YOUR SHOT IF YOU ALREADY HAVEN’T! Don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer.
Things remain the same, we haven’t gotten to home base quite yet. We have to do these things and we have to do it until we are all vaccinated so we can all, finally, unmask. Won’t that be one heck of a day?
I may dance in the parking lot on that day. Who will join me?
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association
