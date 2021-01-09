Weekly Covid-19 report, (January 7, 2021)

Multi-Phase plan announced for vaccinations
Local numbers keep spiraling upward
Despite our best efforts, numbers continue to grow. William Sizemore, Environmentalist, Breathitt Health Department
The Governor announced a multi-phase plan on January 4, 2020 for administering vaccine to Kentucky’s residents. Here locally, Breathitt’s numbers continued to spiral out of control with ours now being among the most infected counties, per capita, in the commonwealth.
Needless to say, infections per capita is not a statistical category we relish leading. The prevalence of infections however is impacting both our active cases and our in-county disease mortality rate.
Kentucky is still working to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff as well as frontline healthcare workers in "Phase 1a” of the Governor’s plan. People age 70 and older, first responders and K-12 school personnel will be vaccinated next in "Phase 1b.” Those vaccinations could start as early as February.
Kentucky’s remaining vaccine phases, revealed on Monday, were the following: 1c includes anyone age 60 and older, anyone 16 and older with a high-risk medical condition, and all essential workers; Phase 2 includes anyone over age 40; Phase 3 includes anyone older than 16; Phase 4 includes children under 16, provided that the FDA approves a vaccine for children.
Meanwhile, here in-county, William Sizemore, with the Breathitt County Health Department reports to the Times-Voice that the total number of local infections is now 691 and closing in on 700. Mr. Sizemore reports our having 132-active infections. Our death toll is believed to be 4, though one of the deaths attributed to be COVID-19, has yet to be confirmed.
Mr. Sizemore told the newspaper, “Despite our best efforts, the numbers continue to grow. We just hope, at the Health Department, that our citizens will remain vigilant and follow the same protocols regarding masks, hand washing, and social distancing which have been constants now for the previous many months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.